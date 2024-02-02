Jones (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Jones continues to deal with a sore right thigh and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. He'll have a few days to rest before the Pelicans face the Raptors on Monday, but Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall could see increased run Friday.
