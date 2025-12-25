Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Won't play Friday
Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Jones will miss a second consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle, and his next chance to play is in Saturday's rematch against Phoenix. Bryce McGowens will likely remain in the Pelicans' starting lineup for as long as Jones is sidelined.