Jones won't return to Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a sprained right ankle, per the broadcast.

The 27-year-old forward stepped on Derik Queen's foot and limped to the locker room in the third quarter. Jones will finish with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes. He can be considered highly questionable for the second leg of New Orleans' back-to-back set Tuesday against Cleveland.