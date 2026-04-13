Dickinson closed Sunday's 132-126 loss to Minnesota with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Dickinson spent the vast majority of his time with the G League's Birmingham Squadron in 2025-26, and he's next set for unrestricted free agency this offseason. The Kansas product averaged 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 8.4 minutes per tilt through five NBA games this season, and it remains to be seen if the Pelicans will be interested in bringing him back ahead of training camp in the fall.