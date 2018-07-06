Pelicans' Ian Clark: Back with Pelicans

Clark agreed to return to the Pelicans on Friday with a one-year deal, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Clark played a significant role off the bench as a combo guard for New Orleans last season, seeing 19.7 minutes per game. He averaged career highs in points (7.4), rebounds (1.7) and assists (1.5) while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep, which was a career low. Signs are pointing to him occupying a similar role during the 2018-19 campaign.