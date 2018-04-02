Pelicans' Ian Clark: Bench-leading scoring total in Sunday's loss

Clark went for 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.

Clark didn't do much else but score, but a stellar shooting effort helped him generate his eighth double-digit scoring effort since March 7, a span of 14 games. The 27-year-old continues to see an allotment of at least 20 minutes off the bench on a regular basis, making him a viable DFS option and fantasy postseason contributor of scoring and shooting percentage in deep season-long formats.