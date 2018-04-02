Pelicans' Ian Clark: Bench-leading scoring total in Sunday's loss
Clark went for 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Clark didn't do much else but score, but a stellar shooting effort helped him generate his eighth double-digit scoring effort since March 7, a span of 14 games. The 27-year-old continues to see an allotment of at least 20 minutes off the bench on a regular basis, making him a viable DFS option and fantasy postseason contributor of scoring and shooting percentage in deep season-long formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Headed back to bench role•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starts for Rondo with 11-point result•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Tallies 17 points off bench in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Sees 32 minutes off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Plays 38 minutes in win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...