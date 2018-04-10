Pelicans' Ian Clark: Full line in Monday's win

Clark (ankle) contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Clippers.

Clark was listed as doubtful after testing out his ankle during pre-game warmups, but he ended up giving it a go. Despite missing the last two contests, Clark matched his career high in assists, delivering one of his more well-rounded lines of the campaign.