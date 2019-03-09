Pelicans' Ian Clark: Hands out five assists in loss
Clark chipped in 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-104 loss to the Raptors.
Clark matched his season high in assists while appearing in his second game across the first five March matchups. The absences of Jrue Holiday (abdomen) and E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps) almost certainly played a part in Clark earning this many minutes. Nevertheless, Holiday and Moore are both expected to miss at least another couple games, which could force Clark into regular rotation minutes in the short-term.
