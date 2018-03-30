Pelicans' Ian Clark: Headed back to bench role
Clark will move back to a bench role for Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.
Clark picked up the spot start on Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but struggled and posted just eight points and two assists across 29 minutes. Rondo has since been cleared for a return and will immediately reclaim a starting role, which sends Clark back to the bench. Look for Clark to see a slight drop in his overall minutes as a result.
More News
