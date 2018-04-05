Pelicans' Ian Clark: Injures ankle Wednesday, X-rays negative

Clark suffered a right ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and will not return, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports reports. However, an X-ray on the ankle came back negative.

Clark took a hard fall during the first half of Wednesday's contest, eventually being helped to the locker room while avoiding putting any weight on the ankle. It's encouraging that he's avoided any sort of break as evidenced by the negative X-ray, but there's a chance he's still held out of one, or both, of the Pelicans' upcoming back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Look for additional updates to be provided over the coming few days in regards to the severity and swelling of what appears to be sprain.