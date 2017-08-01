Pelicans' Ian Clark: Inks deal with Pelicans
Clark agreed to a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The 26-year-old was an important depth piece for the Warriors in recent years, most recently averaging 6.8 points over 14.8 minutes for the World Champions this past season. Clark will now head to New Orleans, where regular minutes could be hard to come by given that he'll be behind Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday. With that, it's unlikely Clark tops his minute and production total sfrom 2016-17.
