Pelicans' Ian Clark: Leads team in scoring with 19 points off bench

Clark tallied 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 109-94 win over the Heat.

Although Clark doesn't fare as well in the assists department, Ian Clark has clearly been outplaying Rajon Rondo in every other way, so much so that he started ahead of the veteran earlier in the month. The former Golden State Warrior simply seems to be a better fit for the Pelicans than Rondo, especially now that the Pelicans have moved E'Twaun Moore to the three on a more consistent basis. Although he's not yet productive enough to be considered in most formats, he's a player to look out for moving forward.