Pelicans' Ian Clark: May return Friday
Clark (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Clark has missed the previous three games due to a right ankle sprain, but there's a chance he could be cleared to play in Los Angeles. Even if he is given the green light, Clark hasn't been a big factor within his team's rotation, averaging just 8.3 minutes over his last seven matchups.
