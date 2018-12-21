Pelicans' Ian Clark: May return Friday

Clark (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Clark has missed the previous three games due to a right ankle sprain, but there's a chance he could be cleared to play in Los Angeles. Even if he is given the green light, Clark hasn't been a big factor within his team's rotation, averaging just 8.3 minutes over his last seven matchups.

More News
Our Latest Stories