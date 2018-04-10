Pelicans' Ian Clark: Not expected to play Monday
Clark (ankle) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Clippers.
Clark has missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle and after testing it out during pregame warmups, appears unlikely to play through the ailment. The Pelicans will likely officially rule him out just before tip-ff, which should open more opportunities for guys like DeAndre Liggins and Jordan Crawford in the backcourt.
