Pelicans' Ian Clark: Not expected to play Monday

Clark (ankle) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Clippers.

Clark has missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle and after testing it out during pregame warmups, appears unlikely to play through the ailment. The Pelicans will likely officially rule him out just before tip-ff, which should open more opportunities for guys like DeAndre Liggins and Jordan Crawford in the backcourt.

