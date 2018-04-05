Pelicans' Ian Clark: Out 5-to-10 days

Clark (ankle) has been ruled out for the next 5-to-10 days, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

With the given timetable, the earliest Clark will be able to return will be for the final regular season game against the Spurs, so it's likely the shooting guard will be out until the start of the postseason should the Pelicans clinch a spot. Without Clark, the Pelicans' already-shaky backcourt depth gets even lighter, and DeAndre Liggins should be in line to take on a larger role off the bench.