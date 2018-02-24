Pelicans' Ian Clark: Plays 38 minutes in win
Clark totaled 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 124-123 victory over the Heat.
Clark saw some extra run Friday as Coach Alvin Gentry decided to go with the hot hand down the stretch. Clark has outbursts like this from time to time, but really can't be trusted in anything but deeper leagues. The minutes and points were both season-highs but the efficiency is clearly unsustainable.
