Pelicans' Ian Clark: Posts 17 points in Wednesday's loss

Clark totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to the Magic.

Clark reached double figures in scoring for the sixth time in the last seven games, and he's also averaging 3.0 assists during that same stretch. While he's not reliable enough for standard leagues, Clark is proving himself to be a decent cheap option in daily formats while Jrue Holiday (abdomen) and E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps) are held out, which could continue to happen for the final eight matchups of 2018-19.