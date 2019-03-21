Pelicans' Ian Clark: Posts 17 points in Wednesday's loss
Clark totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to the Magic.
Clark reached double figures in scoring for the sixth time in the last seven games, and he's also averaging 3.0 assists during that same stretch. While he's not reliable enough for standard leagues, Clark is proving himself to be a decent cheap option in daily formats while Jrue Holiday (abdomen) and E'Twaun Moore (quadriceps) are held out, which could continue to happen for the final eight matchups of 2018-19.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.