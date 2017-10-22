Pelicans' Ian Clark: Puts up 14 points Friday
Clark tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal through 27 minutes during Friday's matchup against the Warriors.
Clark has played over 20 minutes in each of the Pelicans' first two regular season games because Rajon Rondo (groin) is likely out until mid-November. It would seem that the 26-year-old is in line to receive similar minutes , however, his spot in the point guard rotation is up in the air after the Pelicans signed Jameer Nelson Saturday.
