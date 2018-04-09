Pelicans' Ian Clark: Questionable for Monday

Clark (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

It appears Clark may be slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a sprained right ankle, as the Pelicans are at least giving him a chance to play in Monday's contest. Expect a more detailed update on Clark's status to come following the team's shootaround in the morning.

