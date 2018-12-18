Pelicans' Ian Clark: Questionable Wednesday
Clark will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Clark failed to take the court in each of his team's previous two contests, although it's unclear if his ankle was bothering him or if this was simply due to his current place in the rotation. Clarity surrounding his status should emerge as tipoff nears.
