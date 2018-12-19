Pelicans' Ian Clark: Ruled out Wednesday
Clark (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Clark popped up on the injury report Tuesday with a right ankle sprain, and the Pelicans will keep the guard on sideline for Wednesday's outing in Milwaukee. Clark has not seen the court in four of the last five games, however, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on New Orleans' rotation.
