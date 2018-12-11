Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scoreless in 17 minutes

Clark finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Celtics.

Clark hadn't played in three of the last four games, the exception being a four-minute stint during garbage time in last Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks. Clark averaged 15.8 minutes during November, but prior to Monday the last time he saw at least 15 minutes was back on Nov. 23. E'Twaun Moore (lower leg) missed Monday's loss after previously being listed as probable, and if Moore is able to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's meeting with the Thunder there's no guarantee Clark will even see the court.