Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss
Clark contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Clark earned at least 20 minutes for the first time since he poured in a season-high 19 points against the Heat back on Dec. 23. The 26-year-old guard has reached double figures in scoring six times this season, this after accomplishing that 18 times in 2016-17. During the last 13 games, Clark is managing averages of 6.1 points (on 46.0 percent from the field), 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 three across 15.9 minutes per game. With so much competition in the backcourt, Clark is barely averaging more time than he did last year with the Warriors, and his field-goal percentage has dropped by nearly 10 full points.
