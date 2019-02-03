Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores 15 points in 14 minutes

Clark totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 14 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Spurs.

Clark matched his season high in scoring and reached double figures for the second time in the last three games. The 27-year-old guard had scored 10 points or more only three times this season prior to this recent stretch, all of which took place during his first nine appearances. Those considering Clark as a dart throw in daily formats for Monday's matchup with the Pacers might be wise to keep track of the status of Elfrid Payton (ankle).