Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores 15 points in season-high 32 minutes

Clark had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 overtime win against the Celtics.

Clark followed up last Wednesday's 10-point performance with a pair of five-point outings. However, he earned a season-high minute total in Tuesday's overtime victory, receiving the nod to play late in the contest over starting point guard Rajon Rondo while Jrue Holiday assumed the lead ball handler responsibilities. Clark provides better spacing and defense than Rondo, and Holiday is a capable creator, so Pelicans' coach Alvin Gentry could turn to Clark more often during crunch time if he keeps producing.