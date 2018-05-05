Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores 18 points in 21 minutes Friday

Clark compiled 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over the Warriors.

Clark came off the bench to record a career playoff high of 18 points including three triples. Clark, like a number of other role players on the Pelicans bench, has been hit or miss throughout the playoffs but found his rhythm in this one. Game Four in at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday and the bench is going to have to come out strong again if the Pelicans hope to tie things up with the fancied Warriors.