Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores season-high 15 points

Clark erupted for 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and added three rebounds across 18 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Pelicans' 121-116 win over the Rockets.

The banged-up Pelicans only dressed 10 players for the contest, so Clark was plugged into the rotation out of necessity after playing in only 11 of the team's 27 games since the beginning of December. While the reserve guard provided the second unit with a nice lift here, it's unlikely to translate to many additional opportunities for Clark. The Pelicans will get E'Twaun Moore (rest) back for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and could return Julius Randle (ankle) and Elfrid Payton (ankle) to action as well.