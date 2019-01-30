Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores season-high 15 points
Clark erupted for 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and added three rebounds across 18 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Pelicans' 121-116 win over the Rockets.
The banged-up Pelicans only dressed 10 players for the contest, so Clark was plugged into the rotation out of necessity after playing in only 11 of the team's 27 games since the beginning of December. While the reserve guard provided the second unit with a nice lift here, it's unlikely to translate to many additional opportunities for Clark. The Pelicans will get E'Twaun Moore (rest) back for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets and could return Julius Randle (ankle) and Elfrid Payton (ankle) to action as well.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...