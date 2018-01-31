Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's loss

Clark collected 20 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Kings.

Clark had averaged just 5.0 points over the last six games following his previous season high in scoring (15 points back on Jan. 16 against the Celtics). This was the first time since then that Clark earned 30-plus minutes, as Jameer Nelson and Rajon Rondo provide plenty of competition for minutes behind heavy-minute-getting guards Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore.