Pelicans' Ian Clark: Sees 32 minutes off the bench

Clark posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 32 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 loss to the Spurs.

Clark did a little bit of everything as the Pelicans 'sixth man on Thursday, as he spent time at guard as well as the wing. While the starting lineup is pretty set, Clark has hound his way into more minutes of late as he's averaged 24.2 minutes and 10.2 points in that span.