Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday

Clark will pick up the start at shooting guard for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Pelicans' radio play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley reports.

The Pelicans are resting a handful of starters Wednesday, which includes the likes of Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis and E'Twaun Moore. As a result, Clark will receiver the temporary promotion to the top unit and should have the chance for an expanded role. Once the regular season arrives, expect Clark to operate as the first guard off the bench.