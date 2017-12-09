Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starting Friday vs. Kings
Clark will start Friday's game against the Kings.
Clark will step into the starting five for the first time this season with Rajon Rondo being held out for rest. He's averaging just 4.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 14.3 minutes per game this season, so expectations should be kept in check even with the increased run.
