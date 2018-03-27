Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starting Tuesday

Clark will draw the spot start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

Clark will replace Rajon Rondo (wrist) with the first unit. The start will be his second of the season, and first since Dec. 8. He has averaged 11.5 points across 25.1 minutes as a reserve during March, and figures to see his workload slightly increase as a starter. Thus, he could be an interesting punt play in DFS formats.