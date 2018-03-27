Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starting Tuesday
Clark will draw the spot start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Clark will replace Rajon Rondo (wrist) with the first unit. The start will be his second of the season, and first since Dec. 8. He has averaged 11.5 points across 25.1 minutes as a reserve during March, and figures to see his workload slightly increase as a starter. Thus, he could be an interesting punt play in DFS formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Tallies 17 points off bench in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Sees 32 minutes off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Plays 38 minutes in win•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores 15 points in season-high 32 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...