Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starts for Rondo with 11-point result

Clark posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clark was unspectacular but serviceable in Tuesday's loss, and although he ostensibly took Rondo's place in the lineup, it was Holiday that took charge in the ball distribution department, as Clark only logged two assists. the Pelicans are almost dangerously thin in terms of backcourt depth, so Clark is a very valuable asset who will probably see more time as the season comes to a close to Rondo and Holiday can be rested for the playoffs.