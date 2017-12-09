Pelicans' Ian Clark: Tallies 15 points in Friday's start
Clark managed 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime loss to the Kings.
Clark drew his first start of the season in place of Rajon Rondo (rest) and thrived with the opportunity, posting a season-high scoring total. The five-year veteran had played a minimal role in the Pelicans' backcourt rotation in recent games, but he's proven capable of offering solid scoring contributions in past seasons with the Warriors. However, his minutes remain in flux, keeping his fantasy value limited to very deep formats for the time being.
