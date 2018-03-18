Pelicans' Ian Clark: Tallies 17 points off bench in defeat
Clark supplied 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets.
The 27-year-old guard is in the midst of his best month of the season, as he's now posted four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has accomplished the feat in five of the last six overall. Clark is getting it done with some stellar shooting, as he's posted success rates of between 54.5 and Saturday's 88.9 percent in the last four games. Clark saw extra run against the Rockets with Rajon Rondo being held out for rest, but he'd notably been averaging a solid 24.9 minutes over seven March contests prior to Saturday as well. Given the infusion of offense he's been providing off the bench, his playing time figures to remain relatively abundant down the stretch.
