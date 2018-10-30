Pelicans' Ian Clark: To come off bench

Clark will be available off the bench for Monday's game against Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Initial reports had Clark drawing the start at point guard, but the Pelicans have since decided to move Jrue Holiday to the one spot and shift E'Twaun Moore shift to shooting guard with Elfrid Payton (ankle) ruled out. Clark is lined up to come off the bench right behind Jrue Holiday.

