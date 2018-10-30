Pelicans' Ian Clark: To come off bench
Clark will be available off the bench for Monday's game against Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports had Clark drawing the start at point guard, but the Pelicans have since decided to move Jrue Holiday to the one spot and shift E'Twaun Moore shift to shooting guard with Elfrid Payton (ankle) ruled out. Clark is lined up to come off the bench right behind Jrue Holiday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Will start Monday•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Back with Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Scores 18 points in 21 minutes Friday•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Full line in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Ian Clark: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...