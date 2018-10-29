Pelicans' Ian Clark: Will start Monday
Clark will draw the start Monday against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Clark will slot in the for injured Elfrid Payton, who is currently dealing with an ankle injury. Clark is averaging 13.3 minutes thus far, but will likely see a larger role with Payton out.
