Pelicans' Ian Clark: Will undergo MRI Thursday
Clark will undergo an MRI on his sprained right ankle Thursday and is considered day-to-day at this point, Scott Kushner of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Clark suffered a sprained right ankle during the first half of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and underwent X-rays, however they came back negative. The next test will be Thursday's MRI, which will help make the severity of the injury more clear. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Suns at this time.
