Thomas is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Thomas is yet to debut for the Pels since signing a 10-day contract Friday, but his removal from the injury report may signal that he's passed through the league's COVID-19 protocols. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) potentially facing an extended absence and Kira Lewis (calf) doubtful Tuesday, Thomas could find some minutes at point guard behind starter Lonzo Ball.