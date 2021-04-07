Thomas recorded 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Thomas was undoubtedly rusty since he hadn't played in the NBA in quite a while, but he still found a way to end with double-digit points in his debut with New Orleans. Thomas might work as the team's backup point guard during his 10-day deal due to the injury concerns surrounding both Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) and Kira Lewis (calf), but his upside won't be very high due to Lonzo Ball's impressive play in recent games.