The Pelicans signed Brockington to a two-way contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brockington suffered a pre-draft ACL injury, but is working on his rehab and hopeful to return sometime during the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot-4 guard started his collegiate career at Saint Bonaventure before transferring to Penn State and played his final year of college ball with Iowa State, where he posted 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the 2021-22 campaign.