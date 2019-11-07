Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Added to injury report

Redick is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors with a left knee bruise.

Redick's status should clear up following Friday's pregame shootaround; with the Pelicans playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, the team could opt to play it safe with the veteran. Through seven games this season, Redick is averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.9 minutes per game.