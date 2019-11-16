Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Downgraded Saturday
Redick (toe) won't play in Saturday's tilt with the Heat.
Redick was downgraded to out prior to tipoff Saturday as he's dealing with a left toe sprain. In his absence, look for E'Twaun Moore, Keincrich Williams and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to see heightened roles.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.