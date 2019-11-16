Play

Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Downgraded Saturday

Redick (toe) won't play in Saturday's tilt with the Heat.

Redick was downgraded to out prior to tipoff Saturday as he's dealing with a left toe sprain. In his absence, look for E'Twaun Moore, Keincrich Williams and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to see heightened roles.

