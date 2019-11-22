Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Drills five triples Thursday

Redick amassed 26 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 win over the Suns.

Redick stayed hot Thursday, pouring in another 26 points including five triples. After a slow start to the season, Redick has managed to turn things around over the past couple of weeks. A number of injuries have allowed him to carve out a more meaningful role on a nightly basis. Given his current production, it makes sense to make sure he is rostered in all 12-team formats.