Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Hits rock bottom in big loss
Redick produced one point, three rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to Toronto.
Redick was given a questionable tag heading into Friday's game and, perhaps, he should have taken the night off. He scored just one point during his 17 minutes on the floor, continuing his poor start to the season. There had been widespread assumptions Redick would find himself in a reduced role this season but the drop-off has been substantial. Perhaps he gets hot at some point but as of right now, he is a clear drop in all standard formats.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.