Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Hits rock bottom in big loss

Redick produced one point, three rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to Toronto.

Redick was given a questionable tag heading into Friday's game and, perhaps, he should have taken the night off. He scored just one point during his 17 minutes on the floor, continuing his poor start to the season. There had been widespread assumptions Redick would find himself in a reduced role this season but the drop-off has been substantial. Perhaps he gets hot at some point but as of right now, he is a clear drop in all standard formats.