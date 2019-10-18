Pelicans' J.J. Redick: In starting lineup Friday

Redick will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Zion Williamson officially out for not only the preseason, but for at least the first few weeks of the regular season, it looks like Redick is going to slide into the starting lineup and start on the wing. This will move Brandon Ingram to the power forward spot in what will be a smaller lineup for the Pelicans.