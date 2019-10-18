Pelicans' J.J. Redick: In starting lineup Friday
Redick will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Zion Williamson officially out for not only the preseason, but for at least the first few weeks of the regular season, it looks like Redick is going to slide into the starting lineup and start on the wing. This will move Brandon Ingram to the power forward spot in what will be a smaller lineup for the Pelicans.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...