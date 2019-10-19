Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Logs 14 points in preseason finale

Redick recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over the Knicks.

Redick drew the start and finished with twice as many points as field goal attempts, providing an efficient scoring performance in the preseason finale. With Zion Williamson (knee) out for at least a couple weeks, Redick will likely be among those to see a few extra minutes during Williamson's absence.