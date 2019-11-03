Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Logs 17 points in Saturday's loss
Redick recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 loss to the Thunder.
Redick enjoyed his best scoring night of the season, albeit in a loss. He has now drained four treys in three of the first six games. However, in those other three tilts Redick combined to score just 15 points. Given that he doesn't help out much from a fantasy perspective beyond scoring, threes, and free throw percentage, Redick will likely need to improve his consistency as the campaign continues if he's going to hold decent value in standard leagues.
