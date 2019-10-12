Pelicans' J.J. Redick: May miss Sunday's game

Redick (rest) could miss Sunday's tilt with the Spurs, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The veteran may be held out of Sunday's game against the Spurs presumably in order to rest. Look for E'Twaun Moore and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to get extra reps in his place.

