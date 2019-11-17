Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Questionable for Sunday

The Pelicans list Redick (toe) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

As one of the two players on the Pelicans' nine-man injury report listed as questionable, Redick seemingly has better odds of playing than most of his banged-up teammates. If neither Redick nor Frank Jackson (neck) are available Sunday, New Orleans would be down to Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Gray and Kenrich Williams as their lone guard/wing options.